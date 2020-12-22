UrduPoint.com
Three Dacoits Arrested

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:40 PM

Three dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three dacoits wanted in dacoity and house robbery cases.

Police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that a police team of Mureedwala raided and arrested three dacoits identified as Shahid, Adnan and Adeel.

Police recovered illicit weapons, 2 stolen motorbikes, a cow, cash Rs 540,000 and other valuables from theirpossession.

Further investigation was underway.

