Three dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three dacoits wanted in dacoity and house robbery cases.

Police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that a police team of Mureedwala raided and arrested three dacoits identified as Shahid, Adnan and Adeel.

Police recovered illicit weapons, 2 stolen motorbikes, a cow, cash Rs 540,000 and other valuables from theirpossession.

Further investigation was underway.