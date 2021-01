LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Investigation Police Shahdara smashed a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering items and weapons from their possession.

A police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered Rs 200,000, nine mobiles and weapons.

The accused have been identified as Usman, Muhammad Shah and Zohaib who arehistory sheeters.