Three dacoits arrested, 12 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered 12 motorcycles,

cash and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that anti vehicle lifting squad, on a tip-off, conducted raids

and succeeded in arresting a gang, including its ringleader Abdul Wahhab, and

accomplices Arsalan and Muhammad Afnan.

The accused were wanted to the police in various cases of dacoity, robbery in addition to lifting

vehicles and snatching bikes.

The police recovered 12 motorcycles, one rickshaw worth Rs1.491 million, cash, weapons,

mobile phones and other items, he added.