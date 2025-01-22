Three Dacoits Arrested, 12 Motorcycles Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 06:38 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered 12 motorcycles,
cash and other items from their possession.
A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that anti vehicle lifting squad, on a tip-off, conducted raids
and succeeded in arresting a gang, including its ringleader Abdul Wahhab, and
accomplices Arsalan and Muhammad Afnan.
The accused were wanted to the police in various cases of dacoity, robbery in addition to lifting
vehicles and snatching bikes.
The police recovered 12 motorcycles, one rickshaw worth Rs1.491 million, cash, weapons,
mobile phones and other items, he added.
