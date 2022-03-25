Three dacoits arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Mustafabad police on Friday claimed to have arrested three members of an inter-district dacoit gang and recovered stolen items from them.

Police said that officials conducted a raid and arrested dacoit gang ringleader Amjad Ali with two accomplices Zulfiqar Ali and Rizwan Raju who were involved in 27 robberies.

Police also recovered illegal weapons, various items and mobile phones from their possession.