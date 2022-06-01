Three dacoits arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Chak Jhumra police busted a three-member dacoit gang and recovered looted property from them.

A spokesperson said here Wednesday that SHO Chak Jhumra police Aftab Wasim, along with ASI Mohsin Iqbal and other police personnel, raided the hideout of criminals and arrested Shehzad, Amir Abba and Rashid Sultan.

Police recovered two motorcycles and three pistols from them. A case has been registered against the accused.

During preliminary interrogation, the criminals confessed to their crimes.