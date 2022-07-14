Three dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Madina Town police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered looted property from their possession.

A police team headed by SHO Rana Maghfoor Ahmed raided the hideout and three gangsters identified as Qamar islam, Nadeem and Azeem.

The police recovered Rs 550,000, two pistols and two motorcycles from them.

During preliminary interrogation, the outlaws have confessed to committingcrimes in different areas.

Further investigation was underway.