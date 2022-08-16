Three dacoits arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, officials of Phalora police station arrested Zeeshan, Ali Sher and Muhammad Afzal.

Police also recovered two motorcycles, Rs 500,000 and weapons from the accused.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.