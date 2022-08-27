Three dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Sadr police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 3 dacoits and recovered cash, two motorcycles and illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three outlaws identified as Usama, Dilawar and Usman who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other crimes.

The police recovered cash, 3 illicit pistols, 2 motorcycles, mobile phones,and other valuables from them.

Further investigation was underway.