Three dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Rodala Road police arrested three dacoits and recovered two motorcycles, looted cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that on a tip-off,the team conducted raid and arrested three outlaws including Shafqat Noor, Asif and Muzammal who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, three pistols, cash, mobile phones and other items from them,while further investigation was underway.