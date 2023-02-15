Three dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Gulberg police arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that on a tip-off,the team conducted raid and succeeded in arresting three outlaws including Wajahat, Shehzad and Javaid who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession, while further investigation was underway,police added.