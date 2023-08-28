Open Menu

Three Dacoits Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Three dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police arrested three dacoits of a gang and recovered two looted motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that the team on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak no.

276-JB and nabbed three active members of a gang including Amjad, Ahmad, etc.

The police recovered two looted motorcycles,Rs.10,000/-, illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from them.

These accused were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Further investigation was underway,said police.

