Three dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Razaabad police arrested three dacoits of a gang along with ring leader and recovered 2 looted motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Sub Inspector Tariq Ameer on a tip-off conducted raid in Chuhar Majra and nabbed three outlaws of a gang including ring leader Farhan, Owais and Abid who were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered 2 snatched motorcycles, cash of Rs.10,000/-, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was underway, he added.