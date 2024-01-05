Open Menu

Three Dacoits Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Three dacoits arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Police on Friday claimed to have arrested nine members of three gangs and

recovered weapons.

According to a police spokesperson, officials of Hajipura police station under the supervision

of DSP City Circle arrested Hassan, Muhammed Baber, Ali Raza, Omer, Zainul Abideen,

Samraan, Shahmir, Munir and Hassan Mustafa.

Police also recovered Rs1,100,000, 13 motorcycles, two rickshaws, 16 mobile phones,

four pistols and several bullets from the accused.

Police said the accused were wanted to police in more than 70 cases of dacoity,

theft and robbery.

