Three dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The police on Thursday claimed to have busted a three-member dacoit gang

here on Thursday.

According to the police, a team of Mureedwala police station raided and held three robbers

who were identified as Nadeem, Waqas and Imran.

The police recovered Rs 900,000; three pistols and several rounds.

The accused were wanted to the police in several dacoity incidents.

A case has been registered against the accused.