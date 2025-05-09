Three dacoits arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Police have arrested three dacoits involved in robberies and snatching cars from different areas of the district.

A police report said here on Friday that a Khurrianwala police team raided and arrested two accused who were identified as Abdul Basit and Ikram.

Police recovered Rs 425,000 in cash, illicit weapons and cell phone from them.

Separately, some robbers snatched a car from a citizen on canal road and drove away. After being informed, a police team, headed by SHO Madina Town Mian Wajid, located the accused and arrested them. Police also recovered the vehicle.