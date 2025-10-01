Three dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Jaranwala Sadar police arrested three dacoits involved in multiple robberies

over the past 24 hours.

The accused identified as Ameen, Wajid, and Shakoor were apprehended near

Chak No 534-GB while attempting to flee after allegedly snatching cash and a mobile

phone from Tahir Iqbal.

According to police sources, the arrest was made during a routine patrol when officers

responded promptly to the incident. The accused were taken into custody and are

currently behind bars.