Three Dacoits Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Jaranwala Sadar police arrested three dacoits involved in multiple robberies
over the past 24 hours.
The accused identified as Ameen, Wajid, and Shakoor were apprehended near
Chak No 534-GB while attempting to flee after allegedly snatching cash and a mobile
phone from Tahir Iqbal.
According to police sources, the arrest was made during a routine patrol when officers
responded promptly to the incident. The accused were taken into custody and are
currently behind bars.
