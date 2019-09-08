Three dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::Samanabad police have arrested three dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday, Samanabad police on a tip-off conducted raid near Defense Paradise Colony Chak No.

222-RB and succeeded in arresting three dacoits -- Sher Ali, Tauqeer and Muhammad Usman.

The police also recovered illicit weapons, mobile phone, looted Currency and other items from their possession.