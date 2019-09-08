Three Dacoits Arrested
Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::Samanabad police have arrested three dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.
Police spokesman said here on Sunday, Samanabad police on a tip-off conducted raid near Defense Paradise Colony Chak No.
222-RB and succeeded in arresting three dacoits -- Sher Ali, Tauqeer and Muhammad Usman.
The police also recovered illicit weapons, mobile phone, looted Currency and other items from their possession.