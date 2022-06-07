Three dacoits arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three dacoits after an encounter.

A police spokesman said officials were on patrolling near Muraad Abad when they signaled to stop a motorcycle carrying three people.

The motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing on the policemen and fled.

The officials chased them and during an encounter, policemen arrested Shafaqat, Hasan and Zulfiqar of Gojra.

The robbers were involved in various cases of dacoity, robbery and theft, etc.

The police also recovered weapons and items from their possession.