Three Dacoits Arrested After Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 08:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The police arrested three dacoits after an exchange of fire near Durhata Pull
on Saturday.
According to police sources, on receiving an information of a motorcycle snatching in premises
of Alpa police station by six robbers, the police team reached the spot. The accused started
firing at the policemen.
In an exchange of fire, the police arrested three dacoits who were identified as Muhammad Musa,
Aryan Ali and Dilsher. The police also recovered three motorcycles, cash and weapons
from the accused.
A special team had been formed to arrest the escaped criminals while the injured dacoits
had been shifted to a local hospital, the police sources added.
