Three Dacoits Arrested After Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Three dacoits arrested after encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The police arrested three dacoits after an exchange of fire near Durhata Pull

on Saturday.

According to police sources, on receiving an information of a motorcycle snatching in premises

of Alpa police station by six robbers, the police team reached the spot. The accused started

firing at the policemen.

In an exchange of fire, the police arrested three dacoits who were identified as Muhammad Musa,

Aryan Ali and Dilsher. The police also recovered three motorcycles, cash and weapons

from the accused.

A special team had been formed to arrest the escaped criminals while the injured dacoits

had been shifted to a local hospital, the police sources added.

