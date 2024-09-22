Three dacoits arrested after encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three notorious

dacoits after a shootout at Multan Public school (MPS) road on Sunday early

hours.

On information about a robbery bid at MPS road, the police team rushed to

the site and started chasing the criminals. Seeing police, the outlaws opened

fire. The police had to return fire for self-defence.

After the cross firing which lasted for 15 minutes, the police managed

to arrest Talha aka Nomi, Zeeshan and Danial with bullet injuries received

by the firing of their own accomplices.

The police shifted the arrested criminals to hospital while search operation

continued to arrest the fleeing criminals.

The arrested criminals were wanted by police in more than 40 cases of

dacoity, robbery, snatching and other criminal activities.

The criminals had also snatched a motorcycle and cash from two brothers

Imran and Shahid last Saturday and also shot at and injured them for putting

up resistance.

Further investigation was underway.