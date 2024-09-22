Three Dacoits Arrested After Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three notorious
dacoits after a shootout at Multan Public school (MPS) road on Sunday early
hours.
On information about a robbery bid at MPS road, the police team rushed to
the site and started chasing the criminals. Seeing police, the outlaws opened
fire. The police had to return fire for self-defence.
After the cross firing which lasted for 15 minutes, the police managed
to arrest Talha aka Nomi, Zeeshan and Danial with bullet injuries received
by the firing of their own accomplices.
The police shifted the arrested criminals to hospital while search operation
continued to arrest the fleeing criminals.
The arrested criminals were wanted by police in more than 40 cases of
dacoity, robbery, snatching and other criminal activities.
The criminals had also snatched a motorcycle and cash from two brothers
Imran and Shahid last Saturday and also shot at and injured them for putting
up resistance.
Further investigation was underway.
