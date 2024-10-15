Three Dacoits Arrested After Encounter
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 07:32 PM
The police claimed to have arrested three dacoits after an encounter in the area of Sandal Bar police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested three dacoits after an encounter in the area of Sandal Bar police station.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that three outlaws snatched motorcycle and other valuable items from a citizen near Bypass Road and escaped from the scene.
Receiving information, the Dolphin chased the criminals and called police help. Hence, SHO Sandal Bar police station along with his team rushed to the spot and directed the criminals for surrender but they opened firing on the police party.
The police in self-defense returned fire and during this encounter all the three outlaws received bullet injuries and fell down on the ground.
During exchange of fire, one passerby Zia Ullah was also injured.
The police shifted the injured outlaws and passerby to hospital for treatment where condition of the criminals was stated to be serious.
Two outlaws were identified as Samar Abbas alias Samri resident of Mauza Thatha Bhowana and Faisal Abbas resident of Chak 158-JB Bhowana who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity and other cases.
The police also recovered a snatched motorcycle, 2 pistols, 7 magazines and a number of bullets from the spot whereas further investigation was under progress, he added.
