Three Dacoits Arrested, Cash, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Three dacoits arrested, cash, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash, weapons and motorcycles.

A police spokesman said Thikriwala police conducted a raid and arrested Iqrar alias Keda,Tariq Butt and Usman who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity and other cases.

Police recovered Rs 40,000, two motorcycles, weapons and other items from the accused.

