Three dacoits arrested days after snatching Rs 350,000 from company official

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Local police have arrested three dacoits and recovered Rs 350,000 cash they had snatched from manager of a medicine company four days back, police said on Friday.

Police spokesman said that an employee of the company was among those arrested for being involved in the criminal activity.

Abid Sohail, the manager of Khan Medicine Enterprises, told police that Abid and another employee Usman were on a regular visit for recovery from medical stores. When they reached near Al-Khalil mosque, two unknown accused snatched Rs 350,000 cash at gun point and escaped.

Daulat gate police had reached the site, registered FIR and started investigations under supervision of SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi.

SDPO Shahzad Gull, SHO Shoaib Ahmad and their team arrested the three accused including Usman alias Seth, the employee of the company.

The other two accused arrested included Sheheryar alias Shery and Akash.

Police recovered Rs 350,000 cash and the weapon used in the crime. CPO Sadiq Ali appreciated the police team on their success.