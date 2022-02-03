Three dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Police arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that Saddar police eagle squad signaled two suspects riding on a motorcycle near fish farm to stop but the bandits accelerated their bike and opened fire at the party.

The team retaliated and arrested one injured accused while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The accused was identified as Azeem Shah r/o of chak 225-RB Malkhanwala and wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Meanwhile, Jhang Bazaar police arrested two outlaws-- Atif and Tayyab,residents of Johal Adda and recovered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from them.

Further investigation was underway.