Three dacoits arrested in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Saddar police arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that police on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak 227-RB and nabbed three dacoits including Ali Raza, Gulbaz and Ali Adnan.

The team recovered illegal weapons,cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

The accused were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases,while further investigation was underway.