The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three dacoits involved in robbery, theft and dacoity incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three dacoits involved in robbery , theft and dacoity incidents.

The police said Ali, Bilal of Chak No 120 JB Ali Town and another Shahbaz were arrested while the police recovered Rs 200,000 cash and two pistols from their possession. Police also registered a case.