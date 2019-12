Saddar police arrested three alleged dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from them on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Saddar police arrested three alleged dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from them on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson, a police team arrested Sikandar and two others and recovered two pistols from them.

The alleged outlaws were wanted by different police circles, Khurrianwala, Jarranwala and Saddar.