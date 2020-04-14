UrduPoint.com
Three Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:33 PM

The police have arrested three members of Odh dacoit gang on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : The police have arrested three members of Odh dacoit gang on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said today that Bilal Odh, Musa and Javaid residents of Chak No.465-GB looted Rs 600,000 at gun point from blacksmith Abdus Sattar of Sawat about 40 days ago here in the jurisdiction of Mureedwala police.

After registration of a case, SHO Mureedwala Asif Nawab Toor along with his team started investigation of the case on scientific lines and succeeded in arresting accused --- Odhgang Bilal, Musa and Javaid.

