Three dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : The police have arrested three members of Odh dacoit gang on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said today that Bilal Odh, Musa and Javaid residents of Chak No.465-GB looted Rs 600,000 at gun point from blacksmith Abdus Sattar of Sawat about 40 days ago here in the jurisdiction of Mureedwala police.

After registration of a case, SHO Mureedwala Asif Nawab Toor along with his team started investigation of the case on scientific lines and succeeded in arresting accused --- Odhgang Bilal, Musa and Javaid.