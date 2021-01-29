UrduPoint.com
Three Dacoits Arrested In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:46 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :-:The police busted a gang of dacoits and arrested its members, including a ringleader.

According to police, Ugokki police station arrested Zain, Zulqarnain and Awais who were wanted to the police in dozens of cases of dacoity and robbery.

During investigation, three motorcycles, Rs1,50,000, weapons and other valuables were recovered from the accused.

The police registered separate cases against them.

