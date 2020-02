(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three dacoits involved in different cases

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three dacoits involved in different cases.

According to the police, the police arrested Ejaz, Hassan and Ali in Sambrial police limits while Arif and Zain fled.

The police recovered three pistols and rounds from them.