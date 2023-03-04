Three dacoits arrested, motorcycle, cattle, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Lundianwala police have claimed to bust out a dacoit gang by arresting its three active members and recovered stolen cattle, motorcycle, cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Lundianwala Riaz Athowal on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting three members of a gang including ring leader Adil alias Usama from Chak No.653/4-GB who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The police recovered one stolen motorcycle, cattle worth Rs.100,000/-, golden jewelry worth Rs.500,000/-, cash of Rs.200,000/-, illegal weapons and mobile phones from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he said.