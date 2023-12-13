Three dacoits arrested, motorcycles, cash, recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered two

motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items.

A police spokesman said Khurarianwala conducted raids and arrested Mubasshar Zahid

of Chak No 215-RB Imdad Town, Arif Hussain of Chak No 211-RB and Azeem Hussain

of Chak No 354-GB.

The accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery

and other case.

Police also recovered two motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and weapons.