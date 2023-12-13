Three Dacoits Arrested, Motorcycles, Cash, Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered two
motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items.
A police spokesman said Khurarianwala conducted raids and arrested Mubasshar Zahid
of Chak No 215-RB Imdad Town, Arif Hussain of Chak No 211-RB and Azeem Hussain
of Chak No 354-GB.
The accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery
and other case.
Police also recovered two motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and weapons.