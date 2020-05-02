UrduPoint.com
Three Dacoits Arrested, Stolen Items Recovered In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:11 PM

Three dacoits arrested, stolen items recovered in Lahore

Mureedwala police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang including ring leader and recovered stolen items and cash from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Mureedwala police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang including ring leader and recovered stolen items and cash from their possession.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that on a tip-off, Mureedwala police conducted raid and succeeded in arresting dacoit gang including ring leader Naseem Masih and his accomplices Waqas and Manzoor.

The police also recovered cash of Rs.4.45 million and other looted items from their possession.

These accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases. Further

