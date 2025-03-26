Three Dacoits Arrested, Stolen Motorcycles & Weapons Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements, leading to the arrest of three notorious dacoits involved in armed robberies, motorcycle thefts, and street crimes
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements, leading to the arrest of three notorious dacoits involved in armed robberies, motorcycle thefts, and street crimes.
A police spokesperson told APP that the teams from Sihala and Humak police stations, utilizing modern technology and human intelligence, apprehended three members of an organized gang responsible for multiple armed robberies and motorcycle theft incidents.
He said the police recovered stolen mobile phones, cash, seven motorcycles worth millions of rupees, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
He said the arrested dacoits have been identified as Asif, Mujtaba, and Hasnat, who confessed to their involvement in several criminal activities during the initial investigation. Further inquiries are underway.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Police, Muhammad Javed Tariq, stated that stringent operations against dacoits and motorcycle thieves have significantly reduced crime in the Federal capital.
He directed all officers to continue the crackdown and ensure that criminals are brought to justice.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in Dubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces scholarships
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid
Next50 discusses UAE companies' access to investment opportunities in new econom ..
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to enhance USC performance
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into ..
Demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, 932 bunkers destroyed so far
Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects
Spring holidays announced for all KP schools
KP shifts private institutions’ exam centers to govt colleges
BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah halted
CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, religious framework
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid7 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into misuse of industrial ..6 minutes ago
-
Demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, 932 bunkers destroyed so far6 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects6 minutes ago
-
BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah halted6 minutes ago
-
CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, religious framework6 minutes ago
-
CPO holds khuli kachehri at Taxila6 minutes ago
-
246 UCs in Karachi to be provided with fumigation machines: Mayor6 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condoles death of Naveed Akbar’s father6 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on youth participation in electoral process held6 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws, including four absconders, arrested in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
KP Minister Meena Khan resigns from key party position6 minutes ago