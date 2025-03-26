Three dacoits arrested, stolen motorcycles & weapons recovered

Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements, leading to the arrest of three notorious dacoits involved in armed robberies, motorcycle thefts, and street crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements, leading to the arrest of three notorious dacoits involved in armed robberies, motorcycle thefts, and street crimes.

A police spokesperson told APP that the teams from Sihala and Humak police stations, utilizing modern technology and human intelligence, apprehended three members of an organized gang responsible for multiple armed robberies and motorcycle theft incidents.

He said the police recovered stolen mobile phones, cash, seven motorcycles worth millions of rupees, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

He said the arrested dacoits have been identified as Asif, Mujtaba, and Hasnat, who confessed to their involvement in several criminal activities during the initial investigation. Further inquiries are underway.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Police, Muhammad Javed Tariq, stated that stringent operations against dacoits and motorcycle thieves have significantly reduced crime in the Federal capital.

He directed all officers to continue the crackdown and ensure that criminals are brought to justice.

