Three Dacoits Arrested, Weapons, Cash Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Three dacoits arrested, weapons, cash recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons, cash and other items.

According to a police spokesman,a team of CIA conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Jameel of Ahmadpur Sharqiyya, Ali Raza of Chak No 369-JB and Khalid of al-Noor Colony whowere wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from the accused.

