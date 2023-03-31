Three dacoits arrested, weapons, cash recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons, cash and other items.

According to a police spokesman,a team of CIA conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Jameel of Ahmadpur Sharqiyya, Ali Raza of Chak No 369-JB and Khalid of al-Noor Colony whowere wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from the accused.