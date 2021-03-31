UrduPoint.com
Three Dacoits Arrested; Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:47 PM

Batala Colony police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from their possession

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that on a tip-off, police team conducted raid and nabbed 3 bandits including Sufiyan, Ali Akbar and Waqas who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered illegal weapons, Rs.110,000 in cash, motorcycle, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation is under progress.

