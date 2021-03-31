Three dacoits arrested; weapons recovered

Batala Colony police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Batala Colony police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that on a tip-off, police team conducted raid and nabbed 3 bandits including Sufiyan, Ali Akbar and Waqas who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered illegal weapons, Rs.110,000 in cash, motorcycle, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation is under progress.