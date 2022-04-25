UrduPoint.com

Three Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Samanabad police on Monday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Samanabad police on Monday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Samanabad and arrested Anwar, etc.

The police also recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possessionand locked them behind bars.

