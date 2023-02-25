Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Lundianwala police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting three active members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Ashiq resident of Chak 629-GB, Zaman and Faisal resident of Chak 215/R-B who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered illegal pistols, one motorcycle, Rs.350,000 in cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.