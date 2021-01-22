UrduPoint.com
Three Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:45 PM

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons.

A police spokesman said a police team conducted raids and arrested Ghulam Abbas, Imranand Khurram who were wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered weapons, mobile phones, a motorcycle and other items.

