Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons.

A police spokesman said a police team conducted raids and arrested Ghulam Abbas, Imranand Khurram who were wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered weapons, mobile phones, a motorcycle and other items.