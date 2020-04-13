Three Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:36 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Samanabad police have claimed to arrest three dacoits from its jurisdiction and recovered weapons from their possession.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that police team during routine patrolling arrested three bandits from Sitara Colony