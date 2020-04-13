UrduPoint.com
Three Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:36 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Samanabad police have claimed to arrest three dacoits from its jurisdiction and recovered weapons from their possession.

