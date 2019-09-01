Three dacoits arrests

FAISALABAD, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::CIA police claimed on Sunday that three dacoits arrested from a village, in the limits of Chak Jhumra police station.

On a tip-off, CIA police team conducted a raid at a house in Chak No.

186-RB and arrested three dacoits identified as Mustansar Nadeem, Umar Hayat and Ghulam Abbas while their another accomplice managed to escape.

The police also recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.