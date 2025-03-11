Three dacoits busted, cash and looted items recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital police on Tuesday arrested three wanted members of a notorious snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered cash, valuables, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

An official told APP that the Koral police team, using technical and human resources, succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of the gang.

He said the gang was involved in multiple snatching incidents in different areas of the twin cities.

The police team also recovered cash, mobile phones, motorbikes, and weapons used in the crimes from their possession.

He said the arrested suspects were identified as Jawad, Bilal, and Hussain. Cases have been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq directed officers to intensify crackdowns against criminals and take all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens.

/APP-rzr-mkz