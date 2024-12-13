Three dacoits busted; looted motorbikes, cash, and weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Shams Colony Police teams on Friday arrested a three-member gang involved in multiple robbery incidents and recovered six stolen motorbikes, 12 mobile phones, cash, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A public relations officer told APP that the arrested suspects, identified as Muhammad Ali, Kamran, and Abdul Rehman, used to book rides through a bike-hailing app and then rob citizens at gunpoint of their motorbikes and cash.

He said during preliminary investigations, the suspects confessed to being involved in several robbery incidents.

DIG Syed Ali Raza appreciated the police team for their efforts in apprehending the gang, stating that Islamabad Police would continue its operations against criminals to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and properties.

He further assured that robust action will be taken against those depriving citizens of their valuable possessions.

/APP-rzr-mkz