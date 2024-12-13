Three Dacoits Busted; Looted Motorbikes, Cash, And Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Shams Colony Police teams on Friday arrested a three-member gang involved in multiple robbery incidents and recovered six stolen motorbikes, 12 mobile phones, cash, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
A public relations officer told APP that the arrested suspects, identified as Muhammad Ali, Kamran, and Abdul Rehman, used to book rides through a bike-hailing app and then rob citizens at gunpoint of their motorbikes and cash.
He said during preliminary investigations, the suspects confessed to being involved in several robbery incidents.
DIG Syed Ali Raza appreciated the police team for their efforts in apprehending the gang, stating that Islamabad Police would continue its operations against criminals to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and properties.
He further assured that robust action will be taken against those depriving citizens of their valuable possessions.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujar Khan Police recover 2 stolen cars, accused escape1 minute ago
-
Three dacoits busted; looted motorbikes, cash, and weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
AIOU organizes workshop on 'Pronunciation Pedagogy'1 minute ago
-
SCCI President for framing of sustainable, durable polices to achieve economic growth1 minute ago
-
Two-day Islamabad Women Gala to start from Saturday11 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on 'Maryam Ki Dastak'21 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador Blome calls on Deputy Prime Minister21 minutes ago
-
SCP allows military courts to announce reserved judgments21 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested: 1.7 kg narcotics recovered21 minutes ago
-
SSP Larkana reviews police welfare issues21 minutes ago
-
DC orders Khanewal-Kabirwala road, CTD office completion by June 3021 minutes ago
-
Muqam directs NADRA to facilitate people21 minutes ago