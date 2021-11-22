Three dacoits caught in faisalabad

In Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Batala Colony police arrested three robbers, recovered weapons and looted property from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Batala Colony police arrested three robbers, recovered weapons and looted property from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here Monday that a police team arrested accused Farooq, Ejaz and another man.

Police recovered three pistols, cash, cell phones and three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The accused were sent behind the bars and investigation was underway.