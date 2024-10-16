Open Menu

Three Dacoits Held

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Three dacoits held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Sargodha road police held three dacoits including a ring leader during the last 12 hours.

A police report said here Wednesday that the accused identified as Adnan Munir, Akash Akmal and Sajan were present at their hideout when a police team raided.

Police arrested them and recovered looted booty over Rs 500,000, including cash, cell phones, goats and weapons.

The accused during interrogation confessed before police for committing crimes in the police limits.

Related Topics

Police Road Sargodha

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

17 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

17 hours ago
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

17 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

17 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

17 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

18 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

17 hours ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan