Three Dacoits Held
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Sargodha road police held three dacoits including a ring leader during the last 12 hours.
A police report said here Wednesday that the accused identified as Adnan Munir, Akash Akmal and Sajan were present at their hideout when a police team raided.
Police arrested them and recovered looted booty over Rs 500,000, including cash, cell phones, goats and weapons.
The accused during interrogation confessed before police for committing crimes in the police limits.
