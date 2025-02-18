Three Dacoits Held
February 18, 2025
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Batala Colony police arrested three dacoits and recovered cash, cell phones,
weapons and motorcycles on Tuesday.
According to a police, a police team raided in Nasir Nagar and arrested Irfan, Azhar Iqbal
and Nasir.
The police also recovered three pistols, cash, cell phones and motorcycle.
Separately, Lundianwala police held seven people with fireworks besides using loudspeakers
in a marriage ceremony in Chak No 145-GB.
In another incident, swindlers stole cash and cell phones from a handbag of a woman
in Bagh-e-Jinnah.
The Civil Lines police registered cases against the accused.
