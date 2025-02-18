Open Menu

Three Dacoits Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Batala Colony police arrested three dacoits and recovered cash, cell phones,

weapons and motorcycles on Tuesday.

According to a police, a police team raided in Nasir Nagar and arrested Irfan, Azhar Iqbal

and Nasir.

The police also recovered three pistols, cash, cell phones and motorcycle.

Separately, Lundianwala police held seven people with fireworks besides using loudspeakers

in a marriage ceremony in Chak No 145-GB.

In another incident, swindlers stole cash and cell phones from a handbag of a woman

in Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The Civil Lines police registered cases against the accused.

