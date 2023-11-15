Three dacoits held, five motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Local police claimed to arrest three dacoits and recovered five motorcycles and Rs 200,000, here on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar Police Iftikhar Malkani along with team raided scattered places and managed to arrest three dangerous dacoits.

The police team recovered five motorcycles and Rs 200,000 from their possession. The identity of the dacoits will be shared later as the investigation process is in progress for the arrest of some other dangerous dacoits.