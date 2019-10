(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Police on Wednesday during search operation arrested three dacoits involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities.

According to the police, a police team, on a tip off arrested three dacoits- Shahid, Zubair and Bilawal from Mudassar Shaheed road in the jurisdiction of Cantt, Police Station.

Police recovered three pistols from their possession.

Further investigations were underway.