Three dacoits held; looted bikes, mobiles, solar plates recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three dacoits by recovering from them 4 motorcycles, two mobile phones, two solar plates and weapon used in the crime.

According to a police spokesman, three unknown motorcyclists tried to snatch mobile phone and cash from citizen Iftikhar on Chashma road some two weeks ago while the citizen was injured with the firing of dacoits after showing resistance.

After the incident, Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi and District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani formed a police team under the leadership of DSP Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar with a task to arrest the unknown accused.

The DSP along with Paharpur SHO Attaullah Khan, In-charge Investigation Mukhtiar Akhtar and other members of the police, traced the unknown suspects by using modern scientific techniques and arrested three accused criminals involved in several incidents of robbery and theft.

The arrested accused included Safi Ullah son of Shaista Khan resident of Laar, Sibtain son of Abdul Qayyum Baloch resident of Dhalla and Muhammad Ramzan son of Ghulam Shabbir Baloch resident of Dhalla and recovered two 30-bore pistols from them.

During the interrogation, the police also recovered 4 stolen motorcycles, two mobile phones and two solar plates.