Open Menu

Three Dacoits Held; Looted Bikes, Mobiles, Solar Plates Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Three dacoits held; looted bikes, mobiles, solar plates recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three dacoits by recovering from them 4 motorcycles, two mobile phones, two solar plates and weapon used in the crime.

According to a police spokesman, three unknown motorcyclists tried to snatch mobile phone and cash from citizen Iftikhar on Chashma road some two weeks ago while the citizen was injured with the firing of dacoits after showing resistance.

After the incident, Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi and District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani formed a police team under the leadership of DSP Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar with a task to arrest the unknown accused.

The DSP along with Paharpur SHO Attaullah Khan, In-charge Investigation Mukhtiar Akhtar and other members of the police, traced the unknown suspects by using modern scientific techniques and arrested three accused criminals involved in several incidents of robbery and theft.

The arrested accused included Safi Ullah son of Shaista Khan resident of Laar, Sibtain son of Abdul Qayyum Baloch resident of Dhalla and Muhammad Ramzan son of Ghulam Shabbir Baloch resident of Dhalla and recovered two 30-bore pistols from them.

During the interrogation, the police also recovered 4 stolen motorcycles, two mobile phones and two solar plates.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Mobile Road Robbery Safi Circle Criminals Afridi From Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

18 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

18 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

33 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

48 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

1 hour ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

1 hour ago
UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

2 hours ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

3 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

3 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan