Three dacoits held; snatched cash and four bikes recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Industrial-Area police station has arrested three members of a dacoit's gang and recovered four motorbikes, looted cash, mobile phones, ornaments and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to police, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a team to ensure arrest of those involved in various crime incidents in the area. The team headed by ASP Zohaib Ranjaha including SHO Industrial-Area police station Sub- Inspector Mian Khurram Shehzad and others worked hard and succeeded to arrest three alleged gangsters involved in committing dacoities at gun point.

The nabbed dacoits have been identified as Anjum alias Taji, Asad Ishaq and Khalid and police recovered four motorbikes, cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several dacoities and street crime incident in twin cities.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.